Lindenwold Advisors INC Sells 125 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

Lindenwold Advisors INC cut its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DSGX. Louisbourg Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 33,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 352,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Crown Oak Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,356,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DSGX shares. TD Securities started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $95.48 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.00 and a 52-week high of $124.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.77.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $178.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

