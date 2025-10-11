Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Shares Down 23.1% – Should You Sell?

Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 23.1% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 485,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 466% from the average session volume of 85,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Kestrel Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$5.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

About Kestrel Gold

Kestrel Gold Inc, an early-stage exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Fireweed located near Kitimat, British Columbia; and the flagship QCM project covering an area of 69 square kilometers located in northern British Columbia.

