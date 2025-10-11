Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January $PJAN

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. owned about 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 52.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $104,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $209,000.

BATS:PJAN opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.46.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

