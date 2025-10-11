Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Buys Shares of 400 Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 55.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 351.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on Astera Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Astera Labs from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $206.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.23, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.43. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $262.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.72 and a 200 day moving average of $124.17.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.54%.The business had revenue of $191.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. Analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $17,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 518,996 shares in the company, valued at $88,945,534.48. This trade represents a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $47,605,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,525,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,453,160.90. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,308,772 shares of company stock valued at $214,482,678. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

