Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Increases Stock Position in Conagra Brands $CAG

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,297 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 33.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.1% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $30.47.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 79.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.92.

Get Our Latest Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.