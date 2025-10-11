Lindenwold Advisors INC Has $830,000 Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Lindenwold Advisors INC lessened its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,217,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,331,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,191,000 after purchasing an additional 36,548 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 300.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,037,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,316,000 after purchasing an additional 778,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 971,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28,595 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFM. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.21.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM opened at $102.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.75 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $1,000,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,693.55. The trade was a 30.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $416,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 174,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,998,220. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,561 shares of company stock worth $5,257,184 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

