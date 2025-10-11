Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR is Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,182 shares during the period. Palomar makes up about 4.0% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Palomar worth $41,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 829,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,656,000 after buying an additional 43,705 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Palomar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 618,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,797,000 after buying an additional 25,138 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 559,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,649,000 after buying an additional 17,014 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Palomar by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 532,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,003,000 after buying an additional 77,472 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Palomar by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,792,000 after buying an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $118.07 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $175.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.26.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.74 million during the quarter. Palomar had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 20.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Palomar from $168.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Palomar from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.67.

In related news, COO Rodolphe Herve sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $147,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 807 shares in the company, valued at $104,990.70. This trade represents a 58.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $62,587.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 59,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,994.68. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,905 shares of company stock worth $2,839,676 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

