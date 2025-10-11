Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Potlatch Corporation $PCH

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC raised its position in Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s holdings in Potlatch were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Potlatch by 168.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Potlatch in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Potlatch by 41.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Potlatch by 61.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Potlatch in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Potlatch Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of PCH stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.54. Potlatch Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Potlatch Announces Dividend

Potlatch ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Potlatch had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm had revenue of $354.19 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Potlatch Corporation will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Potlatch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCH shares. Wall Street Zen cut Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Potlatch in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Potlatch Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

