Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $182.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.35. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $188.43. The company has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

