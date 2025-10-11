Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU is Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises about 2.3% of Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,834,000 after purchasing an additional 40,025 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 611,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,373,000 after acquiring an additional 46,436 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 380,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 263,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,935,000 after acquiring an additional 40,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 218,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $195.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.25. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $154.00 and a 1 year high of $198.18.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

