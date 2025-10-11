Williams & Novak LLC Has $82,000 Holdings in Amtech Systems, Inc. $ASYS

Williams & Novak LLC increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Williams & Novak LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Amtech Systems worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth $159,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 135.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 75,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 137.0% during the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 97,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 56,408 shares in the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Amtech Systems Trading Down 11.5%

Amtech Systems stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.65. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

