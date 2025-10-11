Williams & Novak LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA

Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 4,979.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $29.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.