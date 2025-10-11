Shayne & Jacobs LLC Has $506,000 Stake in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) $DJCO

Shayne & Jacobs LLC decreased its position in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Shayne & Jacobs LLC owned about 0.09% of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DJCO. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 2.7% during the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 325,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,432,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) during the first quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 9.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 62.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) has an average rating of “Hold”.

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) Stock Performance

Shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) stock opened at $417.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.42 and a quick ratio of 12.41. The firm has a market cap of $575.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.82. Daily Journal Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $359.34 and a fifty-two week high of $602.00.

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) had a net margin of 122.18% and a return on equity of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter.

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.