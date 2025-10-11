The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,373 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,230,396,000 after buying an additional 1,099,129 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,068,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,591,758,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,489,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,292 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,330,717,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,000,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,096,273,000 after purchasing an additional 247,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.63.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $140.38 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.73 and a 12-month high of $145.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $156.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.10.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

