Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $7.63 Million Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises 1.6% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $144.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.35. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.90. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%.The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.