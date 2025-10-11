Fulcrum Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JQUA. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 775.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 68.5% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 516.3% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $61.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.43.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

