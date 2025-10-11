Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. $SNCY Position Raised by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,076,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354,569 shares during the quarter. Sun Country Airlines accounts for about 2.9% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 3.90% of Sun Country Airlines worth $24,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 493.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 111.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Country Airlines

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP John Gyurci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $65,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 25,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,936.62. This trade represents a 16.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $25,004.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,926.43. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,853 shares of company stock worth $112,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $18.59.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Sun Country Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

