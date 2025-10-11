L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 134 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. CHB Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $600.51 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $619.60. The company has a market capitalization of $747.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $599.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.49.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

