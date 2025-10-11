Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Purchases 51,009 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after buying an additional 2,195,553 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,590,000 after acquiring an additional 344,795 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,018,000 after acquiring an additional 90,381 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,404,000 after acquiring an additional 895,647 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,446,000 after purchasing an additional 378,147 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 2.7%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $321.80 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $332.20. The company has a market cap of $536.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.12.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

