Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF $SIVR

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC trimmed its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.36. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $48.31.

About abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

