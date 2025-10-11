Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Has $595,000 Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,407,000 after buying an additional 54,513 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,252,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,680,000 after purchasing an additional 334,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 948,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 488,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 445,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 17.9%

BATS:ICVT opened at $100.40 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.97 and a one year high of $93.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.19.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

