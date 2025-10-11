Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Has $696,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. Centennial Bank AR boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $44.53 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average is $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

