Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $169.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.38 and a 12-month high of $176.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.00 and its 200 day moving average is $164.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

