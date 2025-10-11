Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at KeyCorp

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DECK. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.26.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of DECK opened at $95.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $93.72 and a 1-year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,741.58. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 62,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,310,000 after acquiring an additional 39,211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after acquiring an additional 88,179 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5,481.7% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 156,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after acquiring an additional 153,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

