Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $842,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,084 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,430 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,058.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,740,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,853,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

JPST stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.09 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

