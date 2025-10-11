Williams & Novak LLC Sells 4,755 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. $ANGO

Williams & Novak LLC decreased its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the quarter. Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,405,000 after purchasing an additional 199,944 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,094,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,803,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,601,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 486,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 97,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.69 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 10.67%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. AngioDynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.330–0.230 EPS. Research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANGO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AngioDynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at AngioDynamics

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 882,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,840,198.35. This trade represents a 1.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

