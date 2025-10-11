U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires 1,067,750 Shares of Sabre Corporation $SABR

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,646,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,067,750 shares during the quarter. Sabre makes up about 2.1% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 1.46% of Sabre worth $17,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 61,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Sabre by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 227,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SABR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

Sabre Price Performance

Shares of SABR opened at $1.79 on Friday. Sabre Corporation has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $4.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $687.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.16 million. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sabre Corporation will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

