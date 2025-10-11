1,394 Shares in Celestica, Inc. $CLS Acquired by Brucke Financial Inc.

Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Celestica by 1,516.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Celestica by 40.6% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

CLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $146.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.38.

CLS stock opened at $243.91 on Friday. Celestica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $263.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.18.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Celestica had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

