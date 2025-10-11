SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M1 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,055,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 99,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average of $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $91.80.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

