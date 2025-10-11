Eastern Bank Has $3.12 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Eastern Bank cut its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,981 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $1,031,129,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,442,000 after buying an additional 2,470,706 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,353,000 after buying an additional 14,410,724 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,640,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,840,000 after buying an additional 1,637,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,539,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,196,000 after buying an additional 113,330 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

