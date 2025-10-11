iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Stock Holdings Reduced by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. InvesTrust lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. InvesTrust now owns 10,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $199.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $206.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

