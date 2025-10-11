Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $33,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Argus upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 target price on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $257.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.69 and a 12 month high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

