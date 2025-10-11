Leo Wealth LLC Takes $282,000 Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,079 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 32,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 125.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 33.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 446,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,777,000 after buying an additional 111,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.01. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.17%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

