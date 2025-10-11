Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Purchased by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,334 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,028 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc owned 0.17% of Autodesk worth $108,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,383,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 44.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,318,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,187 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 336.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,701 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after acquiring an additional 441,571 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 13.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,454,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,326,000 after acquiring an additional 400,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,782,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,440,968,000 after acquiring an additional 397,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $303.50 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.67 and a twelve month high of $329.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.19.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

In related news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at $25,288,350.50. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,026,675.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,725. This trade represents a 41.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

