Williams & Novak LLC Purchases Shares of 26,230 Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF $TACK

Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. Williams & Novak LLC owned about 0.28% of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 104.5% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF alerts:

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of TACK opened at $29.45 on Friday. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $24.45 and a 52 week high of $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $270.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of -0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Dividend Announcement

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.1023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%.

(Free Report)

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.