Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 174.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in GitLab during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 447.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 114.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Simon Mundy sold 5,191 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $228,352.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 53,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,772.93. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $162,760.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 100,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,001.12. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,224,362 shares of company stock worth $59,723,796 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Price Performance

GitLab stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $74.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,115.25 and a beta of 0.73.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.20 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.830 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research raised GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on GitLab from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on GitLab from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GTLB

About GitLab

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.