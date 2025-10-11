Aberdeen Group plc Purchases 81,094 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,018,942 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,094 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned about 0.12% of Abbott Laboratories worth $272,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 120,786 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 33,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,676 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.17.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $132.30 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $110.86 and a 52-week high of $141.23. The company has a market capitalization of $230.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.