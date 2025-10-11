1,839 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC Purchased by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $785,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,173,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $219.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.14. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $134.11 and a 12-month high of $229.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

