Leo Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,244,518.40. This represents a 42.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

General Dynamics Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE GD opened at $333.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.93 and a 200-day moving average of $296.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

