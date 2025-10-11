Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Makes New $491,000 Investment in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in CoreWeave by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 275.0% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $82,000.

CRWV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CoreWeave from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $58.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Melius raised shares of CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.64.

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $182,253,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 363,631 shares in the company, valued at $45,672,053.60. This trade represents a 79.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total value of $105,295,658.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,329,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,497,020.44. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,601,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,675,109.

NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $138.43 on Friday. CoreWeave Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $187.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.80.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. CoreWeave’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

