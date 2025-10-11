Monument Capital Management Purchases New Position in Cigna Group $CI

Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 644 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CI opened at $301.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $256.89 and a 12-month high of $358.88. The company has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.68 and its 200-day moving average is $309.31.

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.97%.

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This trade represents a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,354,600. This represents a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CI. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.69.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

