Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF $NYF

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. High Probability Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC now owns 636,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,492,000 after purchasing an additional 208,265 shares during the last quarter. Stanich Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Stanich Group LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $984,000.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $53.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.23. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.04 and a 12-month high of $54.30.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.