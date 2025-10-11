Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $689,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,002,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,414,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $211,097,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth about $155,080,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,843,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,567,654,000 after purchasing an additional 667,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $186.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $163.33 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $881,077.23. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,023 shares of company stock worth $562,036 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Argus upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

