NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Acquired by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,102 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 25,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $783,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 503,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,932,000 after buying an additional 30,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 13,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.73. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $171.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,490. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Melius Research upgraded NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI set a $92.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho set a $78.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.08.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

