Matthews China Active ETF $MCH Shares Acquired by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.51% of Matthews China Active ETF worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matthews China Active ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 412,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Matthews China Active ETF by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 264,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 157,690 shares during the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews China Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,724,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Matthews China Active ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matthews China Active ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter.

Matthews China Active ETF Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of MCH stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44. Matthews China Active ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Matthews China Active ETF Company Profile

The Matthews China Active ETF (MCH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of Chinese companies that are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. The fund also considers ESG factors in the investment process. MCH was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

