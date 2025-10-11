JB Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Linde PLC $LIN

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $2,097,793,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Linde by 172.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,407,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,702 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Linde by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,511,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,157 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,405,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,600,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,470,284,000 after buying an additional 453,108 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at $453.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $474.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.49.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $520.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

