Monument Capital Management Acquires Shares of 3,727 MetLife, Inc. $MET

Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,488,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,734,000 after buying an additional 1,824,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,862,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,177 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,406,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,410,000 after purchasing an additional 259,993 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,109,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57,221 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,671,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,568,000 after purchasing an additional 236,698 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Down 2.6%

MET stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.68 and a 200-day moving average of $78.16. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MET. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

