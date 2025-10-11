Williams & Novak LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in Sypris Solutions, Inc. $SYPR

Williams & Novak LLC cut its holdings in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,256,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,686 shares during the period. Sypris Solutions comprises approximately 4.2% of Williams & Novak LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Williams & Novak LLC owned about 9.82% of Sypris Solutions worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sypris Solutions in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SYPR opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.74 million, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.43 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%.

Sypris Solutions Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

