iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX Shares Bought by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 340,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,746,000 after purchasing an additional 43,977 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,932,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 968,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,022,000 after purchasing an additional 48,116 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

