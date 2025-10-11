Williams & Novak LLC Has $509,000 Stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF $PDN

Williams & Novak LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,904,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,506,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1,002.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 30,508 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter worth $378,000.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDN opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $41.91.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

